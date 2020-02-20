CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $109.00 at Deutsche Bank

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $97.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $79,201,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

