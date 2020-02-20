Danny L. Dearen Sells 20,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $980.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of -1.66. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.