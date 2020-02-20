David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

CIEN opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,177,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after buying an additional 436,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Ciena by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ciena by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

