David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $323.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.