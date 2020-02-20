David Thomas Evans Sells 3,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,860,100.00.

On Monday, January 27th, David Thomas Evans sold 99,870 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $8,515,914.90.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,920.00.

On Monday, December 16th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,191,310.38.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

