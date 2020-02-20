DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 1,121 Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $11,870,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,172.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.25. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

