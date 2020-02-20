DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 2,629 HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in HUYA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,172,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,987,000 after acquiring an additional 253,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 32.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 326,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 76,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,489,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 23.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. HUYA Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

