DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com stock opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

