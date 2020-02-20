DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $58,000 in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

