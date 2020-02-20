DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 477.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

CONE stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

