DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 270 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Genesco were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 400.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

