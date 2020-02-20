DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 39,541 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,541 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRI. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of WRI opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.