DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,389 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229,271 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 72,382 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 850,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 176,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 468,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.56. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at $216,542.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

