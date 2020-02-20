DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,500 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $517.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

