DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,065 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 430,874 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 971,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 538,617 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 745,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after acquiring an additional 176,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 236,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

