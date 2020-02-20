DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 325,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.