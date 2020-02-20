Deutsche Bank Raises Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $80.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

FBHS opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. AJO LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 1,049,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 810,835 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $43,199,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after buying an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

