Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

D stock opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $89.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

