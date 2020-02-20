Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Dover by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 260,736 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Dover by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after acquiring an additional 146,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.