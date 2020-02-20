Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $323.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.22 and a 200-day moving average of $257.74. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

