Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.30

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 11911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $42,334,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,359,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after buying an additional 673,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 518,494.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 606,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 606,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

