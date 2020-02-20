Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Cfra

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cfra from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $210.71.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 384,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,719,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

