eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 0.81. eHealth has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $133.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in eHealth by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in eHealth by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in eHealth by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

