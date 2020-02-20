Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.51

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.51 and last traded at $69.45, with a volume of 3709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,145,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,577,000 after buying an additional 2,951,054 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,149,000 after buying an additional 888,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,567,000 after buying an additional 610,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

