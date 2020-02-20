Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

EMR opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

