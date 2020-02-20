Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of EXK opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $293.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

