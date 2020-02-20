Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stake Trimmed by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Enstar Group comprises 4.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $146,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESGR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ESGR opened at $197.70 on Thursday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $158.72 and a 52-week high of $213.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

