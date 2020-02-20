Erich R. Reinhardt Sells 15,074 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.