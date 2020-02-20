Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Essent Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

