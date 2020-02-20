Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

