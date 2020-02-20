Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.94

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.94 and last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 61897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (NYSE:EVRG)

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

