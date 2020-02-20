F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNB shares. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 209,494 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

