Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FENC. ValuEngine lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.10. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

