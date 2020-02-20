Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,576 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up about 2.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Ferrari worth $2,249,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $14,284,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $9,089,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of RACE opened at $179.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $125.53 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.