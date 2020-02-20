Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 12-Month High at $178.25

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.25 and last traded at $177.84, with a volume of 5687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average is $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ferrari by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

