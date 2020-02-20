Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $272.50

Shares of Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272.50 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 271.73 ($3.57), with a volume of 64445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 264.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.81.

About Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

