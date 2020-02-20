First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.10

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.10 and last traded at C$20.10, with a volume of 5967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.88.

About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

