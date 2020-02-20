Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,483,000 after buying an additional 91,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,138,000 after buying an additional 1,238,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,430,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,503,000 after buying an additional 73,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 780,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

