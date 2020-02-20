G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

