GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,486,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter valued at $3,102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

GLPG opened at $266.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $270.15.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

