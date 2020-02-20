GAM Holding AG Decreases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 991,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

