GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,598,453.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

