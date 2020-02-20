GAM Holding AG Sells 5,436 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

