GAM Holding AG Sells 58,297 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,297 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 72,579 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 68.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 79.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,055 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 650.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 165,874 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

