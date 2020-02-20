GAM Holding AG Sells 9,483 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Avaya were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 103.1% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avaya by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avaya by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Avaya by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVYA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

