GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRK. Itau BBA Securities upgraded GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Itau Unibanco upgraded GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

