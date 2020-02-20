Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $245,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,819,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,392,000 after acquiring an additional 211,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 688,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,413,000 after acquiring an additional 86,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.30. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.