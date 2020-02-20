Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAND. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

LAND opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gladstone Land by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Land by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

