Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

GWRS stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.79 million, a PE ratio of 114.92, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

