Globeflex Capital L P Buys New Shares in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,412,000 after buying an additional 2,468,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,376,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after buying an additional 858,774 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 178.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,489,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,669 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 219.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after buying an additional 2,336,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE:VST opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

